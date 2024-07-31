Argentina soccer star Angel Di Maria says bullet-pierced pig's head was delivered with message threatening daughter's life

Argentina beats France in World Cup final Argentina wins World Cup final against France in penalty shootout 04:17

Argentine soccer player Angel Di Maria said Tuesday that safety concerns mean he will not finish his career in his native Rosario, after a bullet-pierced pig's head was thrown at a family business.

The 36-year-old, who won the Copa America last month and the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, had said he wanted to return to his boyhood club in the nation's third-largest city, which has recently seen an explosion in gang-related crime.

"There was a threat at my sister's business: it was a box with a pig head and a bullet in the forehead, and a note that said that if I returned to (Rosario) Central, the next head was that of my daughter Pia," Di Maria told TV station Rosario3.

"I am not going to return to Rosario in this way. They touched my family and I am not going to allow that. Not at any price," he said, adding he wanted to protect the "peace and happiness" of his family.

Angel Di Maria (11) celebrates the winning of the final match of Copa America against Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on July 14, 2024. Miguel Rodriguez/Anadolu via Getty Images

Di Maria, who has played for Manchester United, has faced other threats including a note thrown into a family property in March threatening their lives if he joined any club in Rosario, a city in the central Santa Fe province.

Argentine authorities said at the time the note contained a threat from "criminal organizations" putting on a show of strength.

Santa Fe Governor Maximiliano Pullaro said this month there were protocols in place to guarantee the safety of public figures.

But Di Maria said he disagreed: "It is disrespectful to talk about security and protocols for me when people from Rosario cannot go out to work, cannot wait for the bus without being robbed or killed for a backpack."

Several high-profile South American soccer players have faced criminal actions ranging from threats to serious crime, such as kidnapping and blackmail.

Also in Rosario, gunmen opened fire last year on a shop belonging to the family of World Cup-winning Argentine captain Lionel Messi's wife.

They left a threatening message for the footballer in what was also interpreted as gangs flexing their muscles.

Meanwhile, guerilla fighters in Colombia kidnapped the father of Liverpool soccer player Luis Diaz last October and held him for 12 days before freeing him.

According to ESPN, in addition to winning the World Cup in 2022 and 15th Copa América title in 2021, Di Maria also won an Olympic gold medal in Beijing 2008 with Argentina and the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2007.

As CBS Sports' Roger Gonzalez noted after Argentina's 2022 World Cup win over France, Di Maria proved to be one of the club's clutch performers.

"Messi gets the headlines, and rightfully so, but you can argue (Di Maria) was the best player in this game, winning the penalty for Argentina's opening goal before scoring the second on a delightful shot in the first half from inside the box," Gonzalez wrote, adding: "His name and impact must never be forgotten among the Argentine legends of the game."