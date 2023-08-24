Flooding impacting access to McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As travelers are headed to Detroit Metro Airport Thursday morning, they should be aware that some roadways are unavailable due to flooding, airport officials said.

There is no access to the McNamara Terminal due to flooding in the Dingell Drive tunnels.

According to the Wayne County Airport Authority, anyone with a flight operating out of the McNamara Terminal should contact the airline to get flight status information.

In addition, there is a ground stop in effect at the airport, and all inbound flights are being diverted.

Delta Air Lines is processing cancellations for travelers, according to the following statement from Delta Air Lines spokesperson Morgan Durrant:

"Due to localized flooding impacting roadway access for our people and customers to and from Detroit Metro Airport, Delta is processing cancelations this morning due to operational need and to ensure everyone's safety. We expect further cancelations and delays as the morning continues. We know this is an inconvenience to our customers and we apologize for the disruption to their travel plans. "

The airline had about 300 flights scheduled to depart Detroit Metro Airport today, but as of 9:30 a.m., 80 have been canceled.

Delta customers are "automatically rebooked to the next best itinerary" that will get them to their destination with the least amount of delay when there is a cancellation.

Michigan Department of Transportation crews have also closed I-275 in both directions at I-94 due to flooding.

No other information has been released at this time.