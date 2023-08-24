Hot, humid and stormy weather moves through southeast Michigan Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - Heat, humidity and storms will take hold of the weather pattern over the next 24 hours.

Early this morning, severe weather rolled through the region, leaving behind downed trees and flooded areas. Another chance for strong to severe storms will be possible this evening, starting around 4 p.m. and lasting through 10 p.m. Some storms may linger into the early overnight period.

The biggest threats for the severe weather potential will be damaging wind, large hail, flooding, and an isolated tornado.

Southeast Michigan has been upgraded to a SLIGHT risk to account for this (Level 2 out of 5). With more heavy rainfall expected, flooding again will be a huge issue for the evening commute home.

Slight risk for severe storms Wednesday night. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

High temperatures today will reach the lower 90s in most locations. Factoring in the humid air, feels-like temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and even triple digits at times this afternoon. Heat advisories have been issued for many counties to account for this. Take all the necessary precautions to beat the heat.

