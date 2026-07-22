Sen. Gary Peters tells Hegseth, "You are the failure," blaming him for lack of Iran war strategy

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters on Tuesday accused Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of failing to develop a winning strategy for the ongoing war with Iran, telling Hegseth directly that he bears responsibility for the lack of progress in the conflict.

The exchange came during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, where Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified in defense of the Trump administration's request for $67 billion in additional funding for the Pentagon to help cover the cost of the war.

"You, sir, are the failure. Not the men and women who are on that front line. Not the men and women who hold up their honor with distinction," Peters, D-Mich., told Hegseth. "But, if there's a lack of a winning strategy, they're in harm's way, their leaders have failed them, and that's what's happening."

Peters said Hegseth has not offered Congress a long-term plan to end the war.

"You don't have a strategy. You don't have a long-term plan to actually win this war. Win the war. The men and women are going to be able to do it, but they need to have leadership. When will you show leadership?" Peters said.

The senator also criticized the administration for repeatedly shifting its stated objectives in the conflict, saying the goals have moved from regime change to destroying Iran's nuclear capabilities to seizing control of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Without a clear winning strategy, we're at risk of being in another forever war that will put our servicemembers in continued harm's way and continue to cost taxpayers billions of dollars," Peters said. "Secretary Hegseth, despite your failure to win this war, you are back now before Congress asking for almost $70 billion in additional funding. You are asking the American people for a blank check because, once again, the Trump Administration's efforts have been an utter and complete failure to win this war to this point."

Tuesday's hearing came after a violent stretch in the war, which began in February. At least two U.S. soldiers were killed in an Iranian attack Friday, and another service member died in Iraq during a controlled explosion to destroy an Iranian drone, bringing the total number of U.S. service members killed in the conflict to 17.

Last month, the administration asked Congress for $88 billion in supplemental funding, including $21 billion for munitions, $17.3 billion for operational costs and $12.1 billion for classified programs, along with $11.1 billion for farm aid.

Hegseth and Caine last testified about the war in May, when they also defended the Pentagon's $1.5 trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2027.