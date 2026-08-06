Detroit police search for person of interest in fatal shooting on city's east side

The Detroit Police Department says it is looking for a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this week on the city's east side.

Police say the shooting happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the area of Burns Avenue and Goethe Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed the individual and the male victim in his 50s were seen together before the victim was shot.

DPD released a photo of the person and is asking for the public's help in identifying them. Police say a $5,000 reward is available for information that will move the case forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's homicide unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or submit a tip to DetroitRewards.TV with report No. 2608040071.