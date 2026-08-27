St. Clair Shores police break up "unruly" gathering at Harper Cruise, one person arrested

One person was arrested, and another was reportedly assaulted during a large gathering on Monday at the Shorewood Kiwanis Harper Charity Cruise in St. Clair Shores, according to police.

Police say that tens of thousands of people attended the event, and at about 9 p.m., officers responded to an "unruly, unpermitted" gathering of about approximately 500 people near a store. Police say the crowd was instructed to leave, but refused.

At some point, officers from six other agencies responded to the area to assist as "the situation began to escalate," according to St. Clair Shores police. Authorities say officers were on scene for about an hour until the crowd left.

Police say social media videos and body camera footage of the response are under internal review.

Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace, which is near where the crowd gathered, issued a statement, saying, "The safety of our customers, employees and community is always our top priority. We are aware of the unfortunate situation that occurred last night during the Harper Cruise. We are reviewing what occurred and will work closely with the city and law enforcement."