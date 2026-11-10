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Vehicle strikes, kills woman who was walking across street, Detroit police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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A woman died as a result of her injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on Monday night in Detroit. 

The Detroit Police Department said officers were called at about 11:13 p.m. to the area of Braile Street and West Chicago Street on report of the crash. This area is west of Southfield Road and south of Interstate 96. 

When police arrived, they learned that the woman, who was in her 30s, was struck by the vehicle as she was crossing the street. The vehicle involved had left the scene. 

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene. 

Officers ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAKUP, submit a tip to Detroit Rewards TV or call the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260

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