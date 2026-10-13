Pedestrian fatally injured at Gratiot Avenue and French Road, police say

Detroit police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Monday night in the area of Gratiot Avenue and French Road.

The crash was reported about 11:23 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a man in the road who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Police learned that the vehicle involved, described as possibly a dark-colored sedan, fled southbound on Gratiot Avenue.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police ask that anyone who can provide information about the crash contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP, submit it via Detroit Rewards TV or call the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260.