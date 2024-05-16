Pedestrian dies after struck by train in Fraser

Police investigate after man fatally struck by train in Metro Detroit

FRASER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a train on Thursday in Fraser.

Police said the man was struck on the tracks north of 13 Mile Road and east of Kendall.

The Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office has recovered the body and will conduct an autopsy, according to police. Authorities did not release the man's name pending notification to the family but said he was 54.

The Fraser Department of Public Safety and Canadian National are investigating the incident.