Patient dies, two others hurt following crash involving ambulance in Sterling Heights

A patient who was being transported in an ambulance has died following a rollover crash over the weekend in Sterling Heights.

The crash happened on Oct. 25 at the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and Metropolitan Parkway. A preliminary investigation found that an Aspire Health System ambulance was traveling south on Van Dyke Avenue with its emergency equipment activated. The ambulance was struck on its right side by a 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee as it was going through the intersection.

Police say the crash caused the ambulance to roll over. The ambulance was occupied by two workers and the 36-year-old patient. One of the workers who was in the rear bay and the driver of the Jeep were taken to a hospital for their injuries. The patient was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police say intoxication does not appear to be a factor, but they are considering all contributing circumstances.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Porter at 586-446-2920.