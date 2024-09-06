Detroit Lions season opener is this weekend. What to know about parking and road closures

(CBS DETROIT) -The Detroit Lions are preparing for Sunday's 2024 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

The is returning after a historic season last year. The game marks the first time the Lions will face off against Matthew Stafford and the Rams since the NFL Wild Card last season. The Lions advanced to the NFC Championship before losing to the San Francisco 49ers.

Here's what to know about parking and road closures.

Which roads will be closed?

According to the city of Detroit, closures will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The following roads will be closed:

1 p.m.: Adams between Brush and Witherell (expected to reopen at midnight)

7:30 p.m.: Brush between Beacon and Montcalm

7:30 p.m.: Witherell between Montcalm and Adams

7:30 p.m. John R between Adams and Madison

City officials advise visitors to use M-10 to downtown Detroit, as they expect heavy traffic on the Interstate 75 Grand River exit and the I-375 Madison Avenue exit.

What will transportation and parking look like?

Officials say the QLine is offering $5 park and rides from Lot 12 at Wayne State University between Woodward and Harper (6050 Woodward Ave.)

The Detroit People Mover will not be available as it is closed through mid-November for construction.

Motorists can make reservations for many parking lots and garages ahead of the game through the ParkDetroit app. Tailgaters should also make reservations with the lot they plan on using. As of Friday, some spots, including Eastern Market tailgating sports, were sold out.

Street parking is available only in designated meter zones or non-metered streets that allow parking. Vehicles will be ticketed and towed if they block crosswalks, driveways, alleys, bus stops or fire hydrants.

City officials warn residents of parking in vacant lots and scammers.

Lions hosting drone show ahead of game

The Lions will be celebrating the start of the season with a drone show at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, 400 feet above Ford Field.

Officials say the show will be held downtown, and the drones will be launched from John R to Adams. According to the team, visitors must stay southeast of Madison Street for the drone show.