Lions-Rams Week game tickets among the most expensive this week

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

Detroit Lions prepare for rematch with Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
(CBS DETROIT) - With the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams preparing to face off on Sunday in Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season, experts say ticket prices are rising.

According to a report from technology company Logitix, the average ticket price for the Sept. 8 game in the Motor City is $417, making it the third highest, following the Raven-Chiefs game ($492) and the Titans-Bears game ($430).

Additionally, Logitix says the average ticket price for Week 1 in 2024 is $265, an increase from $249 in 2023.

The Lions are returning after a historic 2023 season. The team finished last season as No. 1 in the NFC North and reached the NFC Championship before losing to the San Francisco 49ers. It also marked the team's first playoff victory in over 30 years.

To celebrate the upcoming football season, the Lions will have a drone show at 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 7, 400 feet above Ford Field.

The Lions trimmed its roster to finalize its 53-man team. Some cuts included wide receiver Donavan Peoples-Jones, who was traded to the Lions last year, and quarterback Nate Sudfield. The final team includes quarterbacks Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker, as well as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond and Isaiah Williams.

