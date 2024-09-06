Detroit Lions fans bolt to buy merchandise ahead of 2024 season opener

(CBS DETROIT) - There's a lot of excitement brewing as the city of Detroit and Lions fans gear up for a huge season opener at Ford Field.

If you're walking around downtown, you won't get very far without running into someone wearing Honolulu Blue.

The Lions are back, and the fans can't wait to see them take the field against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

"The Lions are awesome now. It's fun to watch," said fan Nicole Abrash.

"We kind of have the one leg up now. So, it's kinda nice for a change," said Ronnie, another fan.

That one leg up is the result of a historic 2023 season. The Lions clinched their first NFC North Division, won a pair of playoff games and reached the NFC Championship game, ultimately losing to the San Francisco 49ers.

Now fans are beaming with pride going into this season, and the merchandise at Pro Sports Zone in Livonia is flying off the shelves.

"I got a koozie [and] a hat," said fan Erin Gray. "I got a couple shirts, one for a birthday gift, [and] a little stress ball for work."

If things get a little intense on game day, Gray says she might have to break out the stress ball then, too.

To celebrate Sunday's game, the Lions are hosting a drone show Saturday at 8:45 pm.

Sunday's game kicks off at 8:20 pm.