Parent meets with Lakeview High School administrators over controversial gym policy

Lakeview High School parent Andy Amsdill first went to the school with concerns about the syllabus for his daughter's ninth-grade gym class, which required female students to disclose the length of their menstrual cycles to make up swim days.

On Tuesday, the superintendent released a statement saying they would meet with Amsdill to discuss the concern. However, that meeting came and went, and Amsdill says he is more frustrated than ever about an unfair 15-year-old policy at the school.

"It all goes back to this could've been handled very differently when I made the first call to the principal," said Amsdill.

Amsdill has since retained the services of an attorney.

"I've been doing this now for 25 years, and this is one of the most boneheaded policies that I've ever encompassed," said attorney Jamie White.

White told CBS Detroit that Amsdill's meeting with the school on Friday morning was a disappointment from beginning to end.

"He expected the superintendent to be present, he expected the teacher to be present, and neither one of those parties were present. And the people who were present basically deflected, according to Andy, deflected the entire situation. They basically said we're standing by our people and we did nothing wrong," said White.

Since Amsdill first spoke up about the controversial gym class syllabus, many parents have reached out to him, saying they're glad he did so, including Bryan Shishakly, who said his daughter's letter grade took a hit because of the rule.

"She's a straight-A student, and she ended up with a C in gym, and I don't know how fair that is since it's only going to apply to the girls at the school," Shishakly told CBS News Detroit on Wednesday.

White says this is an example where there could be real damage because of that controversial rule.

"For a young woman trying to get college scholarships could've potentially been the valedictorian, you know. These are damages, real, calculable damages," said White.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Lakeview High School about the scheduled meeting with Amsdill and did not hear back.