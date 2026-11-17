Two Detroit-area individuals are in custody as authorities investigate more than 30 shoplifting incidents at area Meijer stores, resulting in nearly $42,000 in losses.

Jamie White II, 36, of Clinton Township, and Taylor Crigger, 32, of Westland, have each been arraigned on felony charges of organized retail crime, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

The prosecutor's office alleges that White is responsible for 33 separate shoplifting incidents at multiple Meijer stores, resulting in nearly $28,000 in losses, and alleges that Crigger is responsible for 14 shoplifting incidents at multiple Meijer stores, resulting in more than $14,000 in losses.

The two were arrested on October 9 after a retail fraud incident at the Meijer store in Southfield.

Crigger was arraigned on Oct. 13 in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township. Bond was set at $25,000.

White was arraigned on November 16 in 41-A District Court. The prosecutor's office said his court hearing was delayed due to scheduling constraints. He remains in custody at the Oakland County Jail. Bond was set at $25,000.

Both are scheduled for probable cause conferences on Nov. 23 in 41-A District Court.

"Organized retail crime is not a victimless offense. Such criminal operations drive up costs for businesses, and those costs are ultimately passed on to consumers," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. "When merchandise is stolen on a large scale, honest, hardworking families end up paying more at the checkout counter."