Man, 77, hospitalized after falling from dock into Oakland County lake

A 77-year-old man is in the hospital after he fell from a dock into a lake in Oxford Township, Michigan, on Sunday afternoon, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies, along with the sheriff's search and rescue team and the Oxford County Fire Department, responded to the Paint Lake public boat launch for a report of an unresponsive man, later identified as the 77-year-old, in the water 20 feet from shore. The county agency said the deputies removed the Rochester Hills, Michigan, man from the water and administered lifesaving measures to him.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators said he fell from the dock while launching a boat and was not wearing a life jacket.

Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Paint Lake is on the south side of Oxford Township next to Clear Lake.