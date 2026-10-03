2 people charged in series of package thefts at Troy apartment complex

An investigation into a series of package thefts at an apartment complex in Troy, Michigan, has resulted in charges against two people, according to police.

Officials said Friday that the Troy Police Department learned about the thefts at Somerset Park Apartments over the past several weeks, which involved packages delivered by Amazon and FedEx.

"The investigation advanced when investigators observed a social media post describing a package theft that had not been formally reported," police said. "They contacted the victim and obtained additional information related to the incident."

A 23-year-old Detroit resident and a 23-year-old Royal Oak, Michigan, resident were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the thefts following the probe, during which investigators used Flock license-plate reading cameras to identify a vehicle believed to be linked to the incidents.

Online court records show the Detroit resident is charged with seven counts of mail theft, while the Royal Oak resident is charged with six counts of mail theft.

Police say posting about a theft on social media before notifying law enforcement can "potentially affect an investigation" and are urging people to report crimes directly to them.