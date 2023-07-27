Mental health support extended for community as Oxford High School shooter's Miller hearing begins

Oxford High School shooter set to appear in court for Miller hearing

Oxford High School shooter set to appear in court for Miller hearing

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Additional support for the Oxford community will be offered as Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley begins his Miller hearing Thursday.

The All for Oxford Resiliency Center offers extended hours and will have extra support staff available for the community starting Thursday. Support will be provided from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 27, through Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The center is managed by the nonprofit Common Ground, a mental health resource based in Oakland County, and is funded by a grant through the state's Federal Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program.

They will offer a safe space for the community to process their emotions, with added support staff. Breakfast and lunch will be served, and there will be therapy dogs and crafts.

The All for Oxford Resiliency Center is located at 1370 S. Lapeer Road. They can be reached at 248-653-5511.

The Miller hearing will determine if the 17-year-old should spend the rest of his life in prison without parole ahead of his sentencing in the November 2021 shooting that killed four students. You can watch the hearing live here.