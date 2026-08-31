Oxford Center safety director to be sentenced in death of 5-year-old

One of the four charged after a hyperbaric chamber explosion led to the death of 5-year-old Thomas Cooper is scheduled for sentencing on Monday.

Criminal charges resulted against the owner of the Oxford Center and three employees – Tamela Peterson, Gary Marken, Aleta Moffitt and Jeffrey Mosteller – on accusations of not following safety protocols while working at the facility.

Mosteller is scheduled for sentencing in Oakland County Sixth Circuit Court. He pleaded no contest in July to one count of involuntary manslaughter. The plea agreement called for 19 months to up to 15 years in prison, according to the Michigan attorney general's office.

Court proceedings are pending for the other three who are charged.

Investigators say the boy was receiving treatment in a hyperbaric chamber on Jan. 31, 2025, when video footage showed the chamber catching fire.

The Oxford Center in Troy provided therapy and treatment services to adults and children with various health conditions. Mosteller was the safety director at the facility.

The above video originally aired on July 21, 2026.