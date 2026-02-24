Watch CBS News
Over 4,000 without power in Macomb County, school closings reported

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
About 4,400 customers in the Warren, Michigan, area are without power Tuesday morning. 

The affected area is generally along 14 Mile Road and 15 Mile Road, between Schoenherr Road and Kelly Road. 

The DTE outage map indicates that many of them lost power about 4:02 a.m. with restoration expected later in the morning. The cause is listed on the map as interference with DTE equipment. 

Fraser Public Schools says on its website because of the power outage, there will be no school Tuesday at Disney and Emerson elementary schools. The other schools in the district will be open Tuesday.

