Jackson Holliday's 4 hits, Orioles' 3 homers leads to 8-5 victory over Tigers

Jackson Holliday had four hits and the Baltimore Orioles hit three home runs in an 8-5 win against the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

The Orioles had gone nine straight games without a multi-homer game. But, against the Tigers, Baltimore went deep twice in the fifth and once in the sixth and scored in five of the first six innings.

Detroit lost its third straight game, falling to 50-57 and facing tough decisions heading into the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Grant Wolfram (3-2) picked up the win in relief and Rico Garcia pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Baltimore took a 1-0 lead in the first when Pete Alonso scored on a Taylor Ward groundout, then added two more in the second.

Holliday led off with a double and took third when third baseman Colt Keith misplayed Coby Mayo's grounder. Jeremiah Jackson's groundout scored Holliday, and Dylan Beavers added a two-out RBI single.

Detroit got a run back in its half of the second. Leody Tavares missed a sliding catch on a sinking line drive, and Zach McKinstry turned it into a triple. Hao-Yu Lee drove a ball to the 412-foot mark in centerfield for a sacrifice fly.

Baltimore made it 4-1 in the third on Mayo's RBI single, but missed a chance to add on when Chadwick Tromp grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Detroit took advantage in the fourth, loading the bases with no one out on two hits and a walk. Lee made it 4-2 with an infield single, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, and Matt Vierling's sacrifice fly made it a one-run game.

Keider Montero (7-6) retired the first batter of the fifth, but Tavares homered and Holliday singled. Brenan Hanifee came in to pitch and was greeted by Mayo, who hit a two-run homer to make it 7-3.

The Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the inning, ending Bradish's night. Yennier Cano got out of the inning and Tyler O'Neill led off the sixth with a pinch-hit homer.

Taylor Ward extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a pair of walks.

The teams continue their three-game series on Tuesday with Detroit RHP Troy Melton (5-1, 1.95 ERA) facing RHP Dean Kremer (1-3, 5.06).

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