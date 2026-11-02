Organizers work to reach Detroit voters before November midterm

Across Detroit, the final push before Election Day is happening one door at a time.

"We are making sure that we are talking about the issues, the proof points, and what is at stake in this election cycle ... there's very few things more important than this face-to-face," said Tyler Sterling, national campaigns director with the NAACP.

Volunteers with Black Men Vote have spent weeks talking with residents, and they're hearing mixed reactions.

"The biggest challenge is people still believe that their vote doesn't matter. People believe that the outcome of the elections are predetermined," said Sloan Gibson, Michigan state lead for Black Men Vote.

Gibson says he and his team have knocked on thousands of doors. He says some residents are frustrated with politicians, while others are confused about where to vote. But the outreach doesn't stop at the doorstep.

At Wayne State University, student leaders, like senior A'naya Jones, are making calls to help voters understand what is on their ballots.

"Phone banking has been an eye-opener. A lot of times when I call people, they are unaware of which election they're voting for, or what that looks like, or what's on their ballot," said Jones.

NAACP president Derrick Johnson joined the effort Monday, saying he's encouraged by the next generation's involvement.

"That's why right now it's so important, but also so encouraging to see young people taking the responsibility to engage and get others to go to the polls," said Johnson.

With Election Day less than 24 hours away, organizers hope their conversations will make a difference at the ballot box.