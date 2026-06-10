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One person dead, another in custody following shooting in Detroit, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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Police say one person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Tuesday evening in Detroit.

At about 6 p.m., officers responded to the 19300 block of Strasburg Street, initially for a double fatal shooting. However, further investigation determined that only one person had died and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officer Jalon Nelson said the survivor is currently in police custody while recovering in the hospital. It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but Nelson says it was an isolated incident.

The names and ages of both individuals have not been released.

"Our condolences go out to the families of both involved parties. One life lost is one too many in our city," Nelson said. 

Nelson says the investigation is ongoing.

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