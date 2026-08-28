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One person arrested amid active investigation at Ambassador Bridge, Windsor police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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Authorities in Windsor say one person was arrested on Friday during an active investigation at the Ambassador Bridge.

According to the Windsor Police Service, the investigation is ongoing, and drivers should expect delays and possible traffic disruptions at the bridge.

Authorities say there is no risk to public safety.

Windsor police did not release any additional information at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

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