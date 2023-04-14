Watch CBS News
One-on-one with LaMont "ShowBoat" Robinson

By Ronnie Duncan, Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit sports anchor Ronnie Duncan sat down with LaMont "ShowBoat" Robinson, former Harlem Globetrotter and founder of the American Basketball Hall of Fame.

An Ohio native, Robinson played alongside the great Meadowlark Lemon and was a member of the Globetrotters, Harlem Kings and founder and owner of the Harlem Clowns. 

The American Basketball Hall of Fame is hosting a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday at the Dr. LaVonne M. Sheffield Bridge Center Library in Detroit to announce its 2022 and 2023 induction classes. 

