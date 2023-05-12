One-on-one with gospel singer Kierra Sheard

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit gospel star Kierra Sheard recently released a new book called "The Vibes You Feel: What I've Learned about Life and Relationships Through the Holy Spirit."

The book tells her story about learning to listen to God as she grew in and out of relationships as an adult. She says she learned some valuable lessons that she hopes can be helpful to the audience.

"I'm vibe sensitive. I love people. I love empowering people. I like seeing people win, but some people don't want to see themselves win. You have to discern that so you're not pouring into a hole," Sheard said. "I want to pour into a vessel that's willing to receive, just as I would want someone to pour into me.

"One thing that I've learned is that I had to stop playing the victim and pointing the finger and saying, 'this person did this wrong, or that person did this wrong.' I had to acknowledge that the vibe that you have to now accept about yourself is that you expect yourself out of people. You have to let people be people and give them the chance to show who they are so you can see the value that they bring."

You can find Sheard's book on Amazon.