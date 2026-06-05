One driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Sterling Heights, police say

One person is dead in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash in Macomb County, Michigan, according to local police.

The crash happened about 8:55 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 18 Mile Road and Mound Road.

The Sterling Heights Police Department said a white Lincoln Navigator was westbound on 18 Mile Road, heading through the intersection. At the same time, police said, a silver Ford Fusion was northbound on Mound Road and ran the red light.

After the car and SUV collided, the Navigator rolled over and its driver was thrown out of the vehicle. The 29-year-old Washington Township man was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Officers ask that anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could help the investigation contact Sterling Heights Police Department Traffic Specialist Officer Bryce at 586-446-2924.