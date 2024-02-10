"On The Clock Tour" brings food, music to Crowell Recreation Center ahead of NFL Draft

"On The Clock Tour" NFL Draft

"On The Clock Tour" NFL Draft

"On The Clock Tour" NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - It's time to start gearing up for the NFL Draft happening in less than 90 days.

Organizers are holding a series of neighborhood events called "On The Clock Tour". The City of Detroit and Visit Detroit held one of the events on Feb. 10 at the Crowell Recreation Center.

FIRST LOOK: NFL unveils "first look" renderings of 2024 Draft footprint in Detroit

The event featured food trucks, music, football-themed stations, and even Roary the Detroit Lions' mascot made an appearance.

RELATED: City of Detroit to host "On the Clock Tour" ahead of the 2024 NFL draft

The tour's goal is to bring excitement for the draft into all seven districts of Detroit, according to organizers.

The event was free and open to the public.