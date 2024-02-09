NFL unveils "first look" renderings of 2024 Draft footprint in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The footprint of the 2024 NFL Draft staging and viewing area in and around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza was unveiled on Feb. 9.

The unveiling provides NFL fans with the opportunity to get a feel for the upcoming Draft experience that is set to offer free fun in the streets of Downtown Detroit, according to organizers.

The unveiling comes after planning by the NFL and the local Draft coalition which came together after Detroit was awarded the Draft in March 2022.

"The 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Detroit is just 77 days away, and excitement is building." Claude Molinari, Visit Detroit President and CEO said. "With today's release of Draft renderings, fans locally and across the nation now have a first look of how the iconic streets of Detroit will provide a remarkable stage for the NFL."

The layout of the Draft staging and viewing area was developed to maximize public viewing options and allow fans to enjoy what downtown has to offer, organizers said.

In addition to the area in and around Campus Martius Park, the public will have opportunities to view the Draft along the South Woodward Corridor and at the free NFL Draft Experience at Hart Plaza, adjacent to the Detroit Riverwalk, organizers said.

The NFL One Pass app can be downloaded for free access to view the Draft and participate in the NFL Draft Experience.

The 2024 NFL Draft is presented by Bud Light.