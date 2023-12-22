City of Detroit to host "On the Clock Tour" ahead of the 2024 NFL draft

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit and Visit Detroit will be celebrating the 2024 NFL draft with the "On the Clock Tour" event program.

The tour will run from January through April 2024, beginning on Jan. 13 with a Winterfest at the Kemeny Recreation Center. The Winterfest will include food trucks, arcade-style games, arts and credits, football-themed stations, and feature Roary the Detroit Lions mascot.

"When the 2024 NFL Draft was awarded to Detroit in 2022, our first priority was to ensure that all residents of the City of Detroit would have the opportunity to experience the excitement of the NFL Draft in their own neighborhoods and in our downtown," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. "The "On The Clock Tour" will deliver on that promise and bring the fun and spectacle of the NFL Draft to our communities for everyone to enjoy."

Detroit won the bid last year to host the 2024 draft, making it the first time it will be hosted in the city. Since then, officials and community members have been preparing for an influx of people and are expecting an increase in the economy.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flood the downtown Detroit area for the draft on April 25-27, 2024. The areas surrounding Campus Martius and Hart Plaza will host the NFL Draft Experience, an interactive football theme park.

"Visit Detroit is proud to partner with Mayor Mike Duggan and the City of Detroit as we countdown to the 2024 NFL Draft," Claude Molinari, president and CEO of Visit Detroit, said in a statement. "This is an exciting moment for our city, and we believe that the "On the Clock Tour" will allow all Detroiters to be a part of the experience and bring the Draft to their community."

Detroit's "On the Clock Tour" dates: