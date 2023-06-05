Ohio man drowns in Monroe County lake

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Ohio man drowned in a Monroe County lake Saturday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened at about 6:02 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Milan Beach, located at 16339 Cone Road in Milan Township.

Deputies were called to the area on reports of a 23-year-old resident of Toledo who had disappeared underwater.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded to the scene and began to look for the victim. The victim was recovered from the water shortly after 8 p.m. and pronounced dead.

They were assisted by the Milan Township Fire Department, Dundee Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, Dundee Police Department, Milan Police Department, and Conservation Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The sheriff's office says they are continuing to investigate the incident.