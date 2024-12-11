Ohio lawmaker proposes flag-planting ban at Ohio Stadium after Michigan-Ohio State fight

(CBS DETROIT) — An Ohio Republican lawmaker is proposing a bill in the state's House that would prohibit flag-planting at the center of the football field at Ohio Stadium.

The proposed legislation was inspired by a brawl that broke out following the Michigan-Ohio State football game on Nov. 30. Shortly after Michigan's 13-10 win, Wolverine defensive end Derrick Moore attempted to plant a block "M" flag at midfield at Ohio Stadium. Moore was confronted by several Ohio State players, and the scene escalated after a Buckeye tore the flag off its pole.

Several skirmishes broke out as a result, with players on both sides throwing punches and law enforcement officers deploying pepper spray during the fight.

State Rep. Josh Williams is sponsoring House Bill 700, also known as the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act, and introduced the proposed legislation during a House session on Tuesday.

The bill reads, "No person shall plant a flagpole with a flag attached to it in the center of the football field at Ohio stadium of the Ohio state university on the day of a college football competition, whether before, during, or after the competition."

The Big Ten fined both universities $100,000 each for the brawl, saying the teams' actions violated the conference's sportsmanship policy.

"Not only did the actions of both teams violate fundamental elements of sportsmanship such as respect and civility, the nature of the incident also jeopardized the safety of participants and bystanders," the conference said in a statement.

Those found in violation of the proposed law would be guilty of a fifth-degree felony.