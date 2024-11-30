Michigan Wolverines upset No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

GM plant explosion injures one worker, Vigil held for victims of house fire, and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Wolverines (7-5) beat the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) Saturday afternoon 13-10 in one of the biggest upsets of the year in college football.

Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada kicked a 21-yard field goal with less than a minute to go in the game to break a 10-10 tie. The Wolverines defense held strong against Ohio State's last-minute scoring effort.

Michigan's ground game made up for a less than stellar passing attack. Running back Kalel Mullings rushed 29 times for 116 yards and had the team's only touchdown. Alex Orji added had 32 rushing yards on three carries.

Quarterback Davis Warren completed nine passes for 62 yards, with two interceptions. Ohio State quarterback Will Howard was 19 of 33 for 175 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

This marks the fourth game in a row Michigan has beat Ohio State.

This loss might have been the toughest of those four for the Buckeyes because the Wolverines were unranked and were wrapping up a disappointing season. Ohio State was favored to win, but records rarely mean much when these two teams meet.

Shortly after the game, a Michigan player appeared to be carrying a team flag towards midfield, followed by dozens of players from both teams pushing and shoving each other.

