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Off-duty Detroit police officer charged in suspected drunk driving crash

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

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A Detroit police officer is charged after allegedly crashing into another vehicle while intoxicated in Harper Woods.

Lariah Janae Stevens, 32, of Clinton Township, is charged with one count of operating while intoxicated, one count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and one count of driving wrong way on a one-way street, according to the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety. Stevens received a $1,000 personal bond with the condition that she not consume alcohol or drugs and not possess or buy a firearm.

Detroit police confirmed that Stevens was off-duty at the time of the crash.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, police responded to the crash in the area of E. Vernier, west of Beaconsfield. An investigation found that Stevens was allegedly driving in the wrong direction on E. Vernier and crashed into another vehicle.

Police say there were no significant injuries at the scene. Stevens was the only occupant in her vehicle, and the vehicle she allegedly struck also had only one occupant.

DPD says Stevens is placed on administrative duty, no gun status and has been assigned to another unit while the department reviews the case.

"If it is determined that the officer violated the law or department policy, that individual will be held accountable," DPD said in a statement. "The Detroit Police Department remains committed to transparency, accountability and maintaining the public's trust. We hold our officers to the highest standards—both on and off-duty—and remain unwavering in our commitment to the principle that no one is above the law."  

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