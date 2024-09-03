Oakland University faculty union reaches tentative agreement; classes to begin Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland University faculty and the school have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, avoiding a strike a day before classes are set to begin.

Oakland officials confirmed the school and faculty union had reached a tentative agreement late Tuesday evening.

"Faculty working conditions are student learning conditions," said OU's American Association of University Professors President Mike Latcha in a statement. "I'm glad the university and the bargaining team were able to come to an agreement so that I can get back in the classroom to deliver the excellent education Oakland students deserve."

The union says the new five-year contract calls for Oakland to put between 3% and 4% each year toward salary increases. Other increases, like faculty travel and promotion raises, had already been agreed upon earlier in the contract negotiation process.

Contract negotiations had been ongoing for some time, with the two sides reaching a resolution on the final day of contract talks. Had the university and union not reached an agreement by midnight Tuesday, the AAUP says it was prepared to strike on Wednesday.

Faculty will hold meetings next week to formally vote on the tentative agreement.

The university says classes will begin as scheduled on Wednesday.