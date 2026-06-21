Woman, 77, hospitalized after SUV hits tree in Oakland Township

A 77-year-old woman is in the hospital after an SUV she was driving crashed into a tree in Oakland Township, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and the Oakland Township Fire Department responded to the collision on East Gunn Road, east of Cook Court, around 4:57 p.m. Investigators said the Northville, Michigan, woman was trying to pass other vehicles in a Volvo XC70 "at a high rate of speed" while approaching a curve on East Gunn Road.

"As she maneuvered around traffic, she swerved to avoid a bicyclist who was traveling westbound on East Gunn Road," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "The vehicle subsequently lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree."

Officials said the woman was trapped in the Volvo after the crash and needed to be extricated from it before she was taken to the hospital. As of Sunday morning, she is in critical condition. A 12-year-old girl riding in the vehicle was not injured.

The sheriff's office, which was investigating the incident Sunday morning, said speed is believed to be a "contributing factor."