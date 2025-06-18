Oakland County authorities rescue blue heron from lake: "Definitely not your standard call"

The Oakland County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team sprang into action after receiving a not-so-typical call over the weekend about a great blue heron trapped on a lake.

The sheriff's office says the team was dispatched at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday to Lake Louise in Brandon Township, Michigan. The team deployed its rescue boats and found the bird tangled in fishing line. Two officers, Ashley Tester and Aubrie Mausolf, went through the deep water and placed a towel over the bird's head. The officers picked up the bird and spent minutes untangling it from the fishing line.

The sheriff's office shared video of the rescue. You can watch the rescue in the video player above.

"Our search and rescue team has grown in both size and ability, and as such, are capable of rescues of all kinds," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "In this case, they rescued the majestic Blue Heron, which we all enjoy watching throughout our state. I am proud of their efforts."

Authorities examined the bird and found no signs of lacerations or other injuries. The bird was put on shore for a final examination before it went into the water and swam away. The fishing line was removed to prevent similar incidents.

The sheriff's office says Oakland County Animal Control helped with the rescue.

Authorities believe the errant cast landed in the tree, and the individual was unable to remove it.

"This was definitely not your standard call," said Lieutenant Brian Burwell with the Search and Rescue Team. "There is no way the bird was going to get out of there ... The fishing line was wrapped multiple times around its wings, and there was no way it was getting loose. I'm sure the bird would have died there."