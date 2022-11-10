Oakland County Road Commission looking to hire part-time drivers for winter

(CBS DETROIT) - The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) is looking to hire part-time winter drivers to supplement full-time drivers with their winter duties.

"Part-time seasonal drivers have been a very efficient and cost-effective way to provide the level of service during the winter that Oakland County residents deserve," explained Managing Director Dennis Kolar. "This enables us to provide a higher level of service during the winter months than we otherwise could."

Seasonal driver positions with RCOC pay $21 per hour. Training for the position will be paid.

To be eligible, applications must have a current Michigan commercial driver's license with an "A" endorsement. The part-time drivers may be scheduled to work three days per week and will be on call throughout the winter for additional day, night, and weekend work as needed.

"Come be part of the team that has made Oakland County's roads among the safest in the world," Kolar said to those considering applying for one of the positions. "These positions have also become a good steppingstone to permanent positions at the Road Commission as full-time employees retire. It is also a great opportunity for retirees to return to work on a part-time basis and pick up some supplemental income at one of our six garages located throughout Oakland County," he added.

Those selected for the position will be required to pass a pre-employment driving-skill assessment, background check and a post-offer physical exam including a drug screening. Driving histories will be reviewed.

Anyone interested in apply can apply online.