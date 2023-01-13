Oakland County offers free park entry on MLK Day

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County Parks and Recreation is offering free entry into its parks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

County officials say the following parks will have free entry on Jan. 16:

Addison Oaks County Park, 1480 West Romeo Road, north of Rochester

Highland Oaks County Park, 6555 Milford Road, Highland

Independence Oaks County Park, 9501 Sashabaw Road, near Clarkston

Lyon Oaks County Park and Lyon Oaks Dog Park, 52221 Pontiac Trail, Lyon Township

Orion Oaks County Park, 2301 W. Clarkston Road, Lake Orion

Orion Oaks Dog Park, Joslyn Road between Clarkston and Scripps roads, Lake Orion

Red Oaks Dog Park, 31353 Dequindre, Madison Heights

Rose Oaks County Park, 10400 Fish Lake Road, near Holly

The following parks are always open free to the public:

Catalpa Oaks County Park, 27705 Greenfield Road, Southfield

Red Oaks Nature Center, 30300 Hales St., Madison Heights

Springfield Oaks County Park, 12451 Andersonville Road, Davisburg

Waterford Oaks County Park, 1702 Scott Lake Road, Waterford

In Detroit, civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr. will host the "Let Freedom Ring" event at 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Fox Theatre. The free event includes six people who will be honored.

Recipients include Rabbi Daniel Syme, Bishop Charles Ellis III, the Rev. JoAnn Watson, activist Shamayim "Mama Shu" Harris, University of Michigan football player Blake Corum, and singer Kem.

Click here for more information on the event and to obtain tickets.

In Washtenaw County, Eastern Michigan University is planning a series of events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., beginning Friday through Monday.

The 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will include a panel discussion and academic conferences to discuss King's impact.

Click here for a full list of events.