Eastern Michigan University hosting 37th annual MLK celebration Jan. 13-16

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University is planning a series of events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Beginning Friday, the 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will include a panel discussion and academic conferences to discuss King's impact. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m., Jan. 13, with EMU's forensic team reflecting on this year's theme "Remembering the Dream."

The events will conclude with a luncheon on Jan. 16 that features keynote speaker author Dr. Sampson Davis.

"'Remembering the Dream' is this year's theme that highlights the ongoing importance of using our collective voices to address racial injustice," Doris Fields, EMU interim chief diversity officer, said in a press release. "The movement for civil rights and social justice is far from over, and we hope this year's events and discussions will galvanize each of us to continue King's legacy."

"Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy resonates with so many people because his messages promote hope despite obstacles," Fields said. "Dr. Davis is an excellent example of King's legacy because his story demonstrates that anything is possible if you stay the course."