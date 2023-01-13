Here are some MLK Day events happening in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., various communities will be hosting celebrations over the weekend and Monday.

Here is a list of some events happening in Metro Detroit.

Let Freedom Ring event

In Detroit, civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr. will host the "Let Freedom Ring" event at 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Fox Theatre. The free event includes six people who will be honored.

Recipients include Rabbi Daniel Syme, Bishop Charles Ellis III, the Rev. JoAnn Watson, activist Shamayim "Mama Shu" Harris, University of Michigan football player Blake Corum, and singer Kem.

Click here for more information on the event and to obtain tickets.

38th annual MLK Peace Walk Celebration

On Monday, the city of Southfield will host its 38th annual MLK Holiday Peace Walk Celebration.

The celebration begins at 9 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church on Northwestern Highway. This year's theme is "The Global Impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr." A program will begin at 11 a.m. after the walk at the Southfield Pavilion (26000 Evergreen Road).

"Our theme of "The Global Impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr." provides the backdrop for our event," said Faira Glenn, president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Task Force. "We want to continue to provide the community with the assistance needed during these difficult times as we remember Dr. King and his commitment to dreaming of a world that recognized and believed in the humanity of all."

Click here for more information.

MLK Celebration at Eastern Michigan University

Eastern Michigan University is planning a series of events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., beginning Friday through Monday.

The 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will include a panel discussion and academic conferences to discuss King's impact.

Click here for a full list of events.

MLK Day at Charles H. Wright Museum

The Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit will be hosting a full day of events on Monday, including a prayer breakfast, workshop and feature film.

The event kicks off with the 8 a.m. prayer breakfast, and feature keynote speaker Melba Joyce Boyd, a professor in African American Studies at Wayne State University. Tickets are required for that event.

The celebration concludes with a president's lecture series at 4 p.m., featuring lectures from New York Times columnist and political analyst Charles Blow. Click here to purchase a ticket.

For more information on the celebration, visit the museum's website.