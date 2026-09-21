Oakland County man wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket

A decision on a whim to buy a Michigan Lottery Ruby 7s instant lottery ticket led to a $1 million win for an Oakland County man.

The Michigan lottery said the 62-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, recently claimed his prize at lottery headquarters. He chose a one-time lump sum payment of $693,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

A Ruby 7s Michigan Lottery ticket that resulted in a $1 million top prize for an Oakland County man. Michigan Lottery

The ticket was purchased at the Speedway convenience store on South Rochester Road in Rochester. The winner told lottery officials that the $10 lottery ticket purchase was on a whim.

"I picked out several different scratch-off tickets while I was at the store, and as the clerk was grabbing them off the rolls, she asked if I wanted a Ruby 7s ticket too, so I said: 'Why not?'"

He started scratching off the tickets when he got back into his car, and said he was in shock when he realized he hit the game's top prize of $1 million.

"My daughter was with me, so I showed her the ticket, and she nearly hit her head on the roof of the car from jumping up with excitement!" he added.

The winner said he will start college funds for his children, buy a house, and then I'll have some fun with the rest."

The above video originally aired on Feb. 23, 2026.