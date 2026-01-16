Oakland County man dies in crash in Grand Blanc Township, police say

An Oakland County man died as a result of a traffic crash in Genesee County, Michigan, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said.

The crash was reported about 8:25 a.m. Friday. When Grand Blanc Township police and firefighters arrived, they found a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche crashed in the median with the driver ejected.

Police said the driver, an 82-year-old man from Holly, was southbound on Interstate 475 south of Hill Road when the vehicle went off the road to the left and entered the median. The pickup struck an emergency turnaround, went airborne and rolled over.

The driver was thrown out of the vehicle during the crash.

He was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he was pronounced dead.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to this crash victim's family," police said.

Metro Police Authority of Genesee County and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office also assisted on the call.

The crash remains under investigation.