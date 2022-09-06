Oakland County deputy suspended without pay for alleged "wrongdoing"

(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County deputy was suspended without pay on Sunday following an investigation for wrongdoing, officials say.

According to the sheriff's office, the unnamed deputy was assigned to the Corrections Division and has been employed for five months, working the midnight shift at the Oakland County Jail.

Authorities did not specify the allegations against the employee, who was on probation for one year as a new hire.

"We were made aware of a posting on the internet making allegations against one of our employees," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement.

"A preliminary investigation has been initiated and based on early findings he has been suspended until the investigation is complete. But, in the future, it would be helpful if anyone who has complaints of criminality that they be brought to us rather than posted and left to chance."