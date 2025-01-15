Oak Park man accused of sexually abusing young girls faces multiple felonies

Pontiac businessman found shot to death, confirmation hearings continue and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 25-year-old Oak Park man accused of sexually abusing two young girls is facing seven felony charges, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Russell Wilson Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Wilson is accused of sexually abusing two girls under the age of 13 over a three-year period.

"Children have a right to feel safe in their homes," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "The abuse these two girls suffered at the hands of a seemingly trusted relative is horrific. They deserved better. My office is committed to ensuring justice is done on their behalf."

If convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, Wilson faces up to life in prison, while a second-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.