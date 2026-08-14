Police search for suspected "peeping Tom" in Northville Township

The Northville Township Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of being a "peeping Tom" earlier this week.

Police say the alleged incident happened between 1 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, on Wildflower Drive.

Police released a photo of the suspect, who is described as between 25 and 40 years old, wearing a baseball cap and black socks and shoes.

Northville Township Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Northville Township police at 248-349-9400.