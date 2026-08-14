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Police search for suspected "peeping Tom" in Northville Township

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

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The Northville Township Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of being a "peeping Tom" earlier this week.

Police say the alleged incident happened between 1 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, on Wildflower Drive.

Police released a photo of the suspect, who is described as between 25 and 40 years old, wearing a baseball cap and black socks and shoes.

Man accused of being "peeping Tom" in Northville Twp.
Northville Township Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Northville Township police at 248-349-9400.

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