Northville residents asked to limit water usage as GLWA pump station experiences power outage

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Residents in Northville are being asked to limit their water usage due to a power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) pump station.

City officials say there is no boil water advisory in effect.

No other information has been released at this time.

This comes as storms moved through southeast Michigan over the last two days. The storm overnight has left over 200,000 residents without power.

In Ingham County, one person is dead, and several are injured along I-96 after a tornado touched down in Webberville.