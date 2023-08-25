One dead, several injured along I-96 in Ingham County after tornado hits

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed, and several were injured along I-96 after a tornado hit Webberville, officials said.

According to Ingham County Sheriff's Office, I-96 between Williamston Road and M-52 remains closed in both directions as Michigan Department of Transportation crews work to remove downed trees and debris from the storm overnight.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids confirmed that a tornado did touch down in Webberville. Some people driving in cars and trucks were injured during the storm. In addition, no injuries were reported from damaged houses and buildings.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid roads in and around Williamston and Webberville, as several are blocked by downed trees.

No other information is available at this time. The story will be updated as more information is made available.