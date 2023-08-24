Over 54K DTE Energy customers without power after storms in southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Thousands of DTE Energy customers are without power following the storms that moved through southeast Michigan overnight.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, there are 54,743 customers without power, according to DTE Energy's website.

The utility company says about 85% of customers affected by this outage should have power restored by the end of the day today, Aug. 24.

"We know how challenging it is to be without power," said DTE in a storm update on its website. "Our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to everyone impacted. We estimate that 85% of customers affected by last night's storm will be restored by the end of the day today."

In addition, DTE Energy officials remind residents to stay 25 feet away from downed wires and avoid standing water in basements and outside.

"Please stay 25 feet away from downed wires and anything touching those wires," said DTE Energy officials. "Our area has experienced extensive flooding, so avoid standing water, both in basements and outside. Flooded areas can present a serious danger when near electricity or power lines."

Due to flooding in the Metro Detroit area, there is currently no access to the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport.

Michigan Department of Transportation crews have both directions of I-275 at I-94 due to the flooding.