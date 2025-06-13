Watch CBS News
"No Kings" day merch for sale on Amazon, Temu and other e-commerce sites

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.
Megan Cerullo
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
/ CBS News

"No Kings" merchandise is cropping up for sale on Amazon, Temu and other online retailers ahead of the planned nationwide protests against the Trump administration scheduled for Saturday. 

Hundreds of t-shirts, hats, signs and posters are for sale across the internet alluding to the demonstrations. On China-based Temu.com, a seller shipping goods from a U.S.-based warehouse offers a t-shirt reading "No Kings in America" and featuring the statue of liberty and American flag for $5.20. 

On Amazon, a search for No Kings yielded 1,000 results. Much of the merchandise available on the e-commerce giant's site is printed on demand, meaning not in stock. Sellers print t-shirts or make the goods as soon as they are ordered to avoid sitting on unwanted inventory. 

A wide variety of posters and yard signs are also available for sale on Esty's website. Walmart, which has distanced itself from an ad promoting No Kings day that was funded by Walmart heiress Christy Walton, offers a more limited amount of merchandise related to the events on its website.

It's common for sellers to quickly mock up merchandise tied to current events. For example, retailers were quick to start selling apparel featuring images of President Trump with a bloodied ear after he was shot at a rally last year in an assassination attempt. 

The No Kings protests are scheduled to coincide with a military parade in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the army's 250th anniversary. 

"In America, we don't do kings," the No Kings website reads. "They've defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. far. [cq] No thrones. No crowns. No kings." 

